Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.21.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.3% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 58.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEM stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.89. 2,569,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,382,068. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $74.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.03%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.