Ahren Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:AHRNU)

Ahren Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:AHRNU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, January 24th. Ahren Acquisition had issued 27,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Ahren Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:AHRNU opened at $9.96 on Friday. Ahren Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

