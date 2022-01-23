Akash Network Price Hits $1.67 on Major Exchanges (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for about $1.67 or 0.00004726 BTC on popular exchanges. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $189.69 million and $2.54 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Akash Network has traded down 37.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

