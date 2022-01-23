Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of -0.20. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $37.85.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ACI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.