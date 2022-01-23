Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Raised to $68.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Argus from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

AA opened at $56.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.45. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alcoa will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alcoa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $590,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alcoa by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 19,657 shares in the last quarter.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

