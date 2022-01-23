Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $67.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AA. B. Riley raised their target price on Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.75.

Alcoa stock opened at $56.21 on Wednesday. Alcoa has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.85. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alcoa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $590,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Alcoa by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 183,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after buying an additional 111,400 shares during the period.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

