Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $33.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ALKT. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkami Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.75.

Shares of ALKT stock opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 9.72. Alkami Technology has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 million. Alkami Technology’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alkami Technology will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkami Technology news, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Lynn Nelson sold 195,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $5,155,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,554 shares of company stock worth $8,897,561 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 116.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 43.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

