AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.51

Shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.51 and last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 4005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWF. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $3,915,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,244 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,664,000 after acquiring an additional 289,654 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 345,177 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 229,612 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $1,685,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $1,049,000. Institutional investors own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

