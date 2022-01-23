AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.51

Shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.51 and last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 4005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%.
About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
