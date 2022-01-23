Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 11,978 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,978 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $24,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDSN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 136.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the third quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 184.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 187.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDSN opened at $231.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.75.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $599.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.75.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

