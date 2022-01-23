Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $21.01 Million Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 766,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,055 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $21,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.14.

HP stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.07. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $343.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.79%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.