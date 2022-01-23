Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $22,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 19.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,890,000 after buying an additional 31,754 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 461.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth $8,899,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 194.1% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,056,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $338.00 to $307.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.38.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,305 shares of company stock worth $18,474,212. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG opened at $220.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $296.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

