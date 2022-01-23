Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 14,899 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,899 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $22,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,491,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,949,000 after purchasing an additional 233,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,827,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,312 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,265,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,252,000 after buying an additional 298,670 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,569,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,787,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,197,000 after buying an additional 44,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $48.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.11 and a 1-year high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $361.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.2682 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 65.64%.

Separately, Barclays raised Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

