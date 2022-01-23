Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 79,994 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 751,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,994 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $24,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,593,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,324,000 after buying an additional 17,655 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 158.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 343.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 426,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,118,000 after buying an additional 330,687 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth about $2,765,000.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average is $34.14. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.31 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,329,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $247,680,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,030,910 shares of company stock worth $249,050,122. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOVA shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.62.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

