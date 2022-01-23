Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $57.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.57.

LNT opened at $59.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.96 and its 200-day moving average is $58.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

