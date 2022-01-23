Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 110,153 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 54.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 313,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,153 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in FOX were worth $11,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FOX by 5.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,326,000 after buying an additional 125,487 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 66.9% in the third quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,050,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,012,000 after buying an additional 421,379 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of FOX by 41.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 143,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 41,833 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of FOX by 2.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter worth $2,079,000. 22.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FOX shares. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $34.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.50. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.94 and a twelve month high of $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.18.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

