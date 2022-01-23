Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $11.08 Million Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 562,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,974 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $11,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PMT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 978.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 192,835 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 690,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,535,000 after buying an additional 17,292 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 33,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $97,502.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PMT. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

NYSE PMT opened at $17.20 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.