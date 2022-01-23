Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $9.91 Million Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 255,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,297 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Premier were worth $9,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PINC. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Premier news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $942,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PINC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day moving average is $38.39. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $365.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

