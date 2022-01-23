Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 158,255 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 188.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 242,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,255 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in UGI were worth $10,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 996.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $45.23 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.42.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $5,771,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $67,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,063 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,634 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

