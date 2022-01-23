Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stock Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,240 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $12,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 183.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 11,911 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth about $13,292,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 23.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 29.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,749,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,751,000 after buying an additional 399,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth about $242,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHK shares. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Johnson Rice raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of CHK opened at $63.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.31 and a 200 day moving average of $60.72. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $73.66.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

