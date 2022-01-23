Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 84,359 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 84,359 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $12,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,619,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,133,717,000 after acquiring an additional 530,696 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,369,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,088,478,000 after acquiring an additional 68,624 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,143,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,028,278,000 after acquiring an additional 26,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $781,089,000 after acquiring an additional 203,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,248,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $498,781,000 after acquiring an additional 200,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial upgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.83.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger purchased 4,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

NVCR stock opened at $67.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.23. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.40.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

