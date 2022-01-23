AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $888,000 Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 113,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 36,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $48.17 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.62.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

PACW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $147,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,489 shares of company stock worth $936,244 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.