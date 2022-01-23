AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $77.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.54 and its 200 day moving average is $83.06. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $88.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.11%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.