AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $856,000 in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks during the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 113.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $165.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.87. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.79 and a 1 year high of $189.23.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a net margin of 46.61% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is 75.95%.

In related news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $1,085,625.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

