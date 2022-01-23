AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,449 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $69,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Melius raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.47.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PH opened at $313.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $317.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $247.41 and a 12-month high of $334.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

