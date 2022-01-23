Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €47.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($35.80) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alstom has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €43.44 ($49.36).

Get Alstom alerts:

Shares of Alstom stock opened at €31.50 ($35.80) on Thursday. Alstom has a 52-week low of €25.65 ($29.15) and a 52-week high of €37.37 ($42.47). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €32.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €33.36.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.