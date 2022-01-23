Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AYX. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alteryx by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 54.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 18.5% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AYX. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

AYX stock opened at $53.09 on Friday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.05 and a 12-month high of $140.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.33.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

