Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATUSF. Scotiabank cut their target price on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS ATUSF opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.02. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.2242 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

