Amerant Bancorp Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Amerant Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 10.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amerant Bancorp to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Shares of Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. Amerant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $78,715.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $922,146.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 108.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 10.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 669.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 28.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMTB. Stephens upgraded Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

