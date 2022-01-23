American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Announces Earnings Results

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.86) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.53. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.62.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

