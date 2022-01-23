American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 776,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $44,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Donaldson by 475.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,220,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Donaldson by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,298,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,613,000 after purchasing an additional 478,667 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Donaldson by 16.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,799,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,851,000 after purchasing an additional 399,858 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Donaldson by 16.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,852,000 after purchasing an additional 351,362 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,321,000 after purchasing an additional 210,228 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Donaldson news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $220,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,440 shares of company stock worth $833,473. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DCI opened at $56.05 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.09 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.13%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DCI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

