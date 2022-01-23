American Century Companies Inc. Has $50.63 Million Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 15.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,742,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,490 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $50,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Chemours by 2.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,036,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $697,259,000 after buying an additional 541,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,973,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,875,000 after acquiring an additional 337,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chemours by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,922,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $404,593,000 after acquiring an additional 143,307 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chemours by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Chemours by 27.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,245,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,734,000 after purchasing an additional 918,918 shares during the period. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemours alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Shares of CC stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.04. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.09.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

In other news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $521,837.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $294,009.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.