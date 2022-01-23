American Century Companies Inc. Has $55.76 Million Stock Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 349,722 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 16,314 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in InMode were worth $55,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 2,204.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,203 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 62,373 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in InMode by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,396 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in InMode by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,599 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in InMode by 3,416.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,653 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 53,099 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of InMode by 216.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,249 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $94,892,000 after acquiring an additional 685,466 shares during the last quarter.

INMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. increased their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $43.01 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $99.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.84 and its 200 day moving average is $57.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.67.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.38 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.95% and a net margin of 46.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

InMode Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

