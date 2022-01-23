American Century Companies Inc. Invests $48.15 Million in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,948,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,145,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 162,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HST stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.67. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $19.02.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.35.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

