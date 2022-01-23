American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 304,677 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 21.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,723,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,677 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $42,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $35.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.98.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0399 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 11.68%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.