American Century Companies Inc. Sells 101,600 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 13.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 648,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 101,600 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $53,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 42.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ryder System during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of R opened at $75.00 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.36 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.13 and a 200 day moving average of $80.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

