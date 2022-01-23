American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.95.

AHOTF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. dropped their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, National Bankshares initiated coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS AHOTF traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $3.23. 12,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,055. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $3.99.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

