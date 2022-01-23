American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Well Corp provides telehealth platform principally in the United States and globally. American Well Corp is based in BOSTON. “

Get American Well alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a hold rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Well presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.47.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.71. American Well has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. The business had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Well will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $48,043.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $39,547.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 523,445 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,998. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the second quarter valued at about $621,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in American Well during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 228.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 72,146 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,443,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the second quarter worth approximately $662,000. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

See Also: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Well (AMWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.