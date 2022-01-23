Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Stock Position Reduced by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 19.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,128 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,080 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 46.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 99,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 31,613 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 42.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 926,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,928,000 after acquiring an additional 10,048 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABCB. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.28. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 10.73%.

In related news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $47,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

