Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.15

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.15 and traded as high as $5.63. Ampco-Pittsburgh shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 45,824 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $103.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $81.19 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 251.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 4,500.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Osmium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. 50.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

