Analysts Anticipate Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) to Announce -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) will post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ earnings. Chemomab Therapeutics posted earnings of ($4.00) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chemomab Therapeutics.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMMB. Aegis started coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics by 389.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 32,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMMB stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30. Chemomab Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $168.80.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021.

