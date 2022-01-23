Analysts Anticipate Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to announce $218.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $222.00 million. Fulton Financial reported sales of $262.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year sales of $895.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $888.00 million to $907.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $947.53 million, with estimates ranging from $925.00 million to $979.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 27.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FULT. DA Davidson raised their price target on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

FULT stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell bought 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

