Analysts Anticipate Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) will announce ($0.74) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Invitae’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the lowest is ($0.86). Invitae reported earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitae will report full-year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($2.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($2.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NVTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $649,585.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,135,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,621,889. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Invitae has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $56.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average is $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.76.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

