Analysts Anticipate Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to Announce $2.17 EPS

Equities analysts expect Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to report $2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.44 and the lowest is $1.90. Olympic Steel reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,450%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full-year earnings of $10.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.26 to $10.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Olympic Steel.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $668.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.35 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.85%.

NASDAQ ZEUS traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.09. The stock had a trading volume of 100,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,407. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $233.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.69. Olympic Steel has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

In other Olympic Steel news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $191,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $39,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,869 shares of company stock worth $391,316. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZEUS. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after buying an additional 140,516 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 264,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after buying an additional 84,600 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 129,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 83,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after buying an additional 76,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 73,678 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

