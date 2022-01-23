Analysts Anticipate Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.02). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Payoneer Global.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.38 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Payoneer Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.25. 2,584,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,073. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Technology Crossover Management VIII Ltd. acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at $432,399,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the third quarter worth approximately $104,369,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth approximately $81,864,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 23.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,442,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,660,000. Institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

