Analysts Anticipate The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to announce $5.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.54 billion. Estée Lauder Companies reported sales of $4.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year sales of $18.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.54 billion to $19.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.88 billion to $20.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Estée Lauder Companies.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.37.

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total value of $684,460,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total value of $6,125,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $18,131,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 372,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,345,000 after acquiring an additional 56,507 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EL traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $297.02. 2,239,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,604. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $231.97 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $347.54 and a 200-day moving average of $333.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.