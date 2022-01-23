Analysts Expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.10 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) will announce sales of $4.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.10 billion. DXC Technology posted sales of $4.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year sales of $16.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.48 billion to $16.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.31 billion to $16.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.08.

NYSE:DXC opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.37. DXC Technology has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $44.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 13,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 166.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 59.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DXC Technology (DXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.