Analysts Expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Will Announce Earnings of $3.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.00 and the highest is $3.94. International Business Machines posted earnings per share of $2.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year earnings of $9.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.62 to $10.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $12.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group cut shares of International Business Machines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

IBM opened at $129.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

