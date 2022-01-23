Analysts Expect ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.28 Million

Equities analysts expect ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) to announce sales of $144.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ironSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.60 million to $147.50 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ironSource will report full year sales of $539.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $537.80 million to $542.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $701.53 million, with estimates ranging from $687.00 million to $716.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ironSource.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $140.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.30 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IS. Macquarie raised ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ironSource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial began coverage on ironSource in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on ironSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on ironSource in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ironSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Shares of NYSE:IS traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,940,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,088. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.54. ironSource has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $13.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ironSource by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ironSource by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of ironSource by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ironSource by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ironSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 18.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

