Analysts Expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.51 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will post sales of $7.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.54 billion. Micron Technology reported sales of $6.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year sales of $31.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.29 billion to $32.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $36.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.57 billion to $39.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Micron Technology by 98.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,129 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Micron Technology by 564.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in Micron Technology by 11.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 110.8% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 16.4% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after purchasing an additional 60,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.93. 29,696,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,594,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

