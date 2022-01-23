Analysts Expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. ProPetro reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $290,122.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 250.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 486,926 shares during the period. Connacht Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 5.0% during the second quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 116,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 96.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 39,552 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 140,135.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 23,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 3.08.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

